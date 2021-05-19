Storm causes road closures in McAllen, Mission and Edinburg

By

Hidalgo County municipalities are reporting flooded roads, street closures and traffic signal outages related to Wednesday’s storm.

McALLEN

>> Main Street and Trenton Road

>> Ware Road and Frontage

>> Nolana Avenue and Jackson

>> 29th Street and Vine Avenue

McAllen is reporting flooded roads and closed streets at:

>> Second Street and Wichita Avenue, southbound

>> 12th Street and Quamasia Avenue, north and eastbound

>> 12th Street and Redbud, eastbound

>> 11th Street and Shasta Avenue, southbound

>> 11th Street and Redbud Avenue, southbound

MISSION

Mission is reporting traffic signals out at:

>> Conway and Tom Landry

>> Mayberry and Business 83

>> Conway and Business 83

>> Los Ebanos and 495

>> Shary and 495

Mission is reporting road closures at:

>> Between La Lomita and First Street

>> West Business 83 from Walsh to Los Ebanos

>> Dunlap from Tom Landry to 13th

>> Conway and First

EDINBURG

Edinburg is reporting road closures at:

>> 12th to 14th on Cano

>> Mcyntire and 107

>> Tori Lane from Joy to McKee

>> Ninth Street from Fay to Samano

>> 12th Street from Mahl to Cano

>> Sprague from Sugar to Samano

>> Van week to 107 on Fifth

Edinburg is reporting traffic signals out at:

>> McColl and sprague

>> Closner and Sprague