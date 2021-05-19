Storm causes road closures in McAllen, Mission and Edinburg

Hidalgo County municipalities are reporting flooded roads, street closures and traffic signal outages related to Wednesday’s storm.
McALLEN
>> Main Street and Trenton Road
>> Ware Road and Frontage
>> Nolana Avenue and Jackson
>> 29th Street and Vine Avenue
McAllen is reporting flooded roads and closed streets at:
>> Second Street and Wichita Avenue, southbound
>> 12th Street and Quamasia Avenue, north and eastbound
>> 12th Street and Redbud, eastbound
>> 11th Street and Shasta Avenue, southbound
>> 11th Street and Redbud Avenue, southbound
MISSION
Mission is reporting traffic signals out at:
>> Conway and Tom Landry
>> Mayberry and Business 83
>> Conway and Business 83
>> Los Ebanos and 495
>> Shary and 495
Mission is reporting road closures at:
>> Between La Lomita and First Street
>> West Business 83 from Walsh to Los Ebanos
>> Dunlap from Tom Landry to 13th
>> Conway and First
EDINBURG
Edinburg is reporting road closures at:
>> 12th to 14th on Cano
>> Mcyntire and 107
>> Tori Lane from Joy to McKee
>> Ninth Street from Fay to Samano
>> 12th Street from Mahl to Cano
>> Sprague from Sugar to Samano
>> Van week to 107 on Fifth
Edinburg is reporting traffic signals out at:
>> McColl and sprague
>> Closner and Sprague