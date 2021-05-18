238 new COVID cases in RGV; Abbott’s mask order ‘worrisome’

Another 238 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday as well as six more deaths related to the coronavirus disease.

Four of those individuals were Hidalgo County residents, according to a news release issued by the county on Tuesday which also reported that 198 people there tested positive.

The four deceased individuals included an Alamo man in his 40s, a McAllen man in his 60s, a Pharr woman in her 60s, and a woman in her 60s from an undisclosed location.

Their deaths raise the number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county to 2,858 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 198 new cases, 128 are confirmed cases, 40 are probable and 30 are suspected.

That brings the total number of cases to 90,391. Of those, 59,329 are confirmed, 29,182 probable and 1,880 suspected.

Currently, the county reports there are 942 active cases.

The county also reported there were 94 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 34 of those patients were being treated in an intensive care unit.

Cameron County health officials reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 29 new confirmed cases.

Their two deceased residents included a Brownsville man in his 50s and a San Benito man in his 60s.

The county now has a total of 1,647 deaths since the start of the pandemic and a total of 40,955 cases. There are currently 2,649 active cases.

Starr County had six new confirmed cases while Willacy County had five, according to data compiled by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

While cases remain steady, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday prohibiting local government entities — cities, counties, school districts and public health authorities — from requiring the use of masks.

Starting May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose mask requirements, in conflict with Abbott’s executive order, could be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

In response to the order, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez issued a statement in which he expressed continued concern.

“For the past year, I have repeatedly relied on the guidance of the CDC as well as local health experts regarding COVID,” Cortez began. “And while I welcome the latest move by the CDC to allow vaccinated people to dispense with facial coverings in most cases, I continue to have concerns about people visiting our county health clinics.”

“They are there because they are ill, possibly with COVID, and facial coverings makes sense,” Cortez continued. “Given that, Governor Abbott’s sweeping mandate to dispense with facial coverings in all settings but hospitals is extremely worrisome.”

Public schools will be allowed to follow current mask-wearing guidelines but only through June 4, after which no student, teacher, parent or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.

Exempt from Abbott’s order are state-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.