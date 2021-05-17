Valley reports 5 coronavirus deaths, 151 new cases

Hidalgo County reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 51 additional cases of the virus Monday morning.

The four deaths include an Edinburg woman over the age of 70, a woman in her 60s and another over the age of 70 from McAllen, and a Mercedes man over the age of 70. These deaths raise the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,854.

Monday’s new cases include 20 that are confirmed, 20 probable and 11 suspected. There have now been a total of 90,193 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, including 59,198 that are confirmed, 29,145 probable and 1,850 suspected.

As of Monday morning, there are 102 people in county hospitals with the virus, and 34 people are in intensive care units. The county also reported that an additional 390 people were released from isolation today, raising that total to 86,303.

There are 1,036 net active cases in the county as of this morning.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 486,405 COVID-19 tests, and 395,419 had negative results.

Cameron County reported one COVID-19 related death and 100 new cases of the virus there.

The county reported a Harlingen woman in her 70s died from COVID-19 related complications. Her death raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,645.

The 100 new COVID-19 cases include 42 people from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers. Monday’s new cases raised the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 40,926.

The county also reported that an additional 42 people recovered from the virus, raising that total to 38,240.