DHR Health announced Wednesday that it will begin inoculating residents between the ages of 12 and 15 with the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the nationwide greenlight.

According to a news release, DHR Health will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older at no cost.

Individuals between the ages of 12 and 17 will be required to get permission from a parent or guardian in order to receive the vaccine. A photo ID will be required of accompanying adults.

DHR Health has administered over 200,000 doses of the vaccines at their clinic. According to the CDC, 64% of the Hidalgo County population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Socializing is important to children, and getting this younger group vaccinated promotes the potential for them to get back into their classrooms safely, and attend sports events, birthday parties, and school activities they may have missed out on for the last year,” Dr. Carlos Cardenas, chairman of the DHR Health Board of Directors, said in the news release. “We also hope that the parents who haven’t been vaccinated decided to get their vaccine at the same time their child does.”

DHR Health will be offering the Pfizer vaccine on weekdays and Sundays at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, located at 118 Paseo Del Prado in Edinburg, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Thursday.

Registration is not required, and anyone in need of a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is welcome.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call (956) 362-6843.