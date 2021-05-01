BPUB to reopen office to public by appointments

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will reopen the BPUB Administration Building to customers by appointment only starting Monday.

This will allow customers the opportunity to come in and talk to a BPUB representative face to face about issues or updates associated with their BPUB customer accounts, BPUB said in a press release. BPUB will not yet be opening the cashier stations located inside the Administration Building for payments; however, the five drive-thru lanes behind the Administration Building are open Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Customers interested in scheduling an appointment can call the new BPUB number dedicated for scheduling appointments at (956) 983-6200. Appointments will be available Monday through Friday; no unscheduled walk-ins will be accepted. Only one person per appointment will be allowed inside the building. Customers must have all required documents, including valid government-issued identification, at the time of appointment.

Customers who schedule an appointment must follow these rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

>>Face masks or facial coverings required.

>>Screenings with no-touch thermometers will be required. Anyone with a temperature reading 100.4 or above will not be permitted.

>>No waiting in the lobby allowed.

>>Customers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 are asked to cancel any pending appointments and avoid going to the BPUB Administration Building.

Here are the steps for customers coming for an appointment:

>>Customers should arrive 10-15 minutes ahead of the appointment time and wait for a phone call.

>>When ready, a BPUB representative will call to alert the customer it’s time for the appointment.

>>The customer will then be escorted to the Customer Service area after going through the temperature station.

Customers unable to meet these guidelines or who have a question or concern about a needed accommodation may seek assistance by phone or online.