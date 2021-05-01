Gowen wins reelection, others in runoff

Brownsville voters reelected Dr. Rose Gowen to her seat on the Brownsville City Commission, but the other candidates will be in a runoff.

For City Commissioner At-large B, Gowen collected 52.56% of the votes with 2,675. Her opponent Yuri Peña garnered 1,069 and Erasmo Castro had 1,345 votes.

For District 3, Roy de los Santos will be in a runoff with Jessica Puente Bradshaw. De los Santos finished with 44.53% of the votes with 876 and Puente Bradshaw had 38% with 748. Carlos A. Elizondo finished a distant third with 343 votes or 17.44%.

For District 4, Pedro Cardenas got 40.06% of the votes with 677. He’ll be in a runoff with incumbent Ben Neece who got 34.79% of the vote and 588 votes. Joe Valdez had 235 votes and Alberto “Beto” Velez finished fourth with 190.

All 10 propositions on the ballot were overwhelming approved.

All of the results are unofficial until they are canvassed by the city commission.