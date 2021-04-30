3:02 p.m. UPDATE:

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to fix the levees damaged by recent efforts to build a border wall.

“Today’s announcement by the Department of Homeland Security to repair Hidalgo County’s protective levee barrier is welcome news,” Cortez said Friday afternoon. “I appreciate DHS and the Biden Administration acknowledging that this flood barrier system is a critical deterrent to catastrophic flooding.”

Cortez also thanked members of the Texas delegation to Congress, “particularly Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar as well as Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz,” he said in a statement.

“My objective has always been the safety of our Hidalgo County residents,” Cortez added. “This move to repair the four major breaches and any other damage to our levee system alleviates significant concerns about safety as we approach the beginning of the hurricane season on June 1.”

The news came a few hours after Cortez announced the county was looking into fixing the levees itself, and after days of requests from local, state and federal elected officials.

ORIGINAL STORY:

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County is considering fixing the levees the federal government damaged in its pursuit to build the border wall under the Trump administration.

“This is very simple: the federal government does not seem to have the same sense of urgency that I have,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release Friday. “So I have asked county work crews and some independent contractors to begin to assess the process and the costs of fixing four major breaches in our protective levee system that were caused by federal contractors.”

If the county ends up fixing and paying for it, it will request a reimbursement from federal authorities for any costs incurred on local taxpayers, Cortez said. Still, Hidalgo County continues to communicate with federal officials about their responsibility to fix the breaches.

“As director of emergency management for Hidalgo County, my sole objective is to keep the residents of Hidalgo County safe, and these breaches in the levee system represent a significant threat to the lives and property of tens of thousands of our residents as the June 1 hurricane season approaches” Cortez added.

The county is also working with its legal counsel to assess Cortez’ authority as director of emergency management as it relates to conducting emergency repairs on federally controlled property.

“But I must emphasize: my duty is to protect the safety of the residents of Hidalgo County and, currently, that entails getting these levee breaches repaired,” he said.