Pharr police have charged a 21-year-old man with intoxication manslaughter and accident involving death over allegations that he rear-ended a vehicle, killing a man.

The crash happened Saturday at about 3 a.m. at the intersection of Cage Boulevard and Javelina Drive, police said in a news release.

The man who died is 41-year-old Juan Silva.

“The victim, Juan Silva … was stationary at the red light when he was struck from behind by Mr. Martinez. Mr. Silva was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release states.

No other information was immediately available.