Hidalgo County reported no new deaths and an additional 142 cases of COVID-19 in a Thursday news release.

Of the 142 reported cases, 86 are confirmed, with another 43 labeled as probable and 13 as suspect. Active cases in the county stand at 1,843. Total positive cases in Hidalgo County reached 87,744.

Currently, 115 people remain hospitalized with the disease, 37 of which are in intensive care units.