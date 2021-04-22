Coast Guard seizes over 200 pounds of marijuana

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Four individuals remain in federal custody following their attempt to smuggle 216 pounds of marijuana near South Padre Island.

Authorities said the four were spotted swimming across the Brownsville Ship Channel with marijuana bales on their backs. The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watchstanders observed four individuals swimming across the Brownsville Ship Channel with the bales of marijuana in tow.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft Law Enforcement boat crew launched and intercepted the swimmers along with the bales, the Coast Guard said in a press release.

The four swimmers and the bales were transported to Station South Padre Island where they were transferred to Homeland Security Investigations.

“We take tremendous pride in being a part of the Coast Guard’s efforts to combat the ongoing drug trafficking trade along the southern Texas border,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Gilbert Ruedas, Station South Padre Island coxswain. “I’m extremely proud of the crew for their hard work and dedication in securing and protecting our nation’s borders.”