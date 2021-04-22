Slight chance of strong thunderstorms Friday night

You might want to keep those flashlights around Friday night just in case as there is a potential for isolated to strong thunderstorms, the National Weather Service in Brownsville reports.

The NWS reports the Storm Prediction Center is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms to form across the eastern half of Texas on Friday. While most of the action should be north of our area, it will still be possible for strong to severe thunderstorms to form along a cold front that will move into Deep South Texas.

Behind the front on Saturday, relative humidity values will drop into the teens for most areas west of I-69E and temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon. While 20-foot winds will only reach 10 mph during the day, the extreme hot and dry conditions will make rapid fire growth possible, the NWS reports.

Potential Impacts (Friday Night):

>>Lightning: Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will be possible

>>Winds: Strong gusty winds up to 50 mph

>>Hail: Large hail, up to golf ball size

Potential Impacts (Saturday):

>>Fire Behavior: Hot and dry conditions will make rapid fire growth possible.