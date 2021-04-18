Curbside early voting at McAllen Fireman’s Park on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)

It’s that time of year again for voters in Hidalgo County and across the Rio Grande Valley to make their voices heard in the voting booth, this time for the May 1 general elections.

There are several elections appearing on ballots, including city and school board races in McAllen, as well as municipal elections in Pharr and San Juan. The Sharyland and Progreso school districts are also holding elections.

As a resource, we’ve curated a list of stories The Monitor has published about these local races and measures.

Early voting begins Monday, April 19, and will run through Tuesday, April 27, for those appearing in person to cast their ballots.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20, and Saturday, May 1 is the last day to submit this ballot.

Election Day is Saturday, May 1.

COVID PROTOCOLS 

Local officials plan to continue implementing safety measures at polling locations throughout the area. Read the story below to learn how and for information on polling places.

Early voting to kick off with COVID protocols still in place

Social distancing during early voting ay Fireman’s Park on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)

McALLEN CITY RACES

A total of 18 candidates are set to appear on the ballot for a place on the city commission.

Eighteen candidates file to run for McAllen city commission

There are five candidates running for mayor: Othal E. Brand Jr., Michael Fallek, Dr. Shahid Rashid, Javier Villalobos, and Veronica Whitacre. On March 3, the candidates faced off in their first debate.

McAllen mayoral candidates face off in first debate 

The mayoral candidates participated in another form on April 8, in which they reiterated what they viewed as the city’s challenges and where they stood on certain issues.

McAllen mayoral candidates discuss priorities during candidate forum

Just days before early voting, on April 15, the candidates sat down to discuss their positions on housing during a luncheon held by the Rio Grande Valley Builders Association.

McAllen mayoral candidates discuss housing, poverty during Builders luncheon

For Districts 1 and 3, the candidates running for a place on the city commission participated in a forum on March 10. Each candidate had an opportunity to explain their vision for the city.

Districts 1 and 3 city candidates share vision for McAllen

On March 11, candidates running for District 6 city commissioner participated in a forum, where they answered questions about where they stood on certain issues and what they hoped to see for the city in the future.

McAllen District 6 commissioner candidates make their case to voters

McALLEN ISD RACES

Voters in the McAllen school board election will see there are two contested races on the ballot for Place 1 and Place 6.

2 races on tap for McAllen school board election

Candidates running for a seat on the McAllen ISD school board shared their thoughts with voters at a virtual forum hosted by Futuro RGV on April 15.

McAllen ISD trustee candidates talk issues at forum

Here are the strategies candidates vying to win a spot on the school board are using in an effort to fund their campaigns.

Sofia Pena rakes in lion’s share of contributions in McAllen school board races

PHARR CITY RACES

Three seats are up for grabs in the Pharr City Commission election. Here’s what you need to know about the races for Places 2, 3, and 4.

Field of six comprise Pharr city commission races

PROGRESO ISD BOND ELECTION

The Progreso school board is asking voters to approve a $10 million bond in the upcoming election, which would fund multiple campus renovation projects and upgrade athletic facilities.

Learn about the bond below:

Progreso school board taking $10M bond to voters

SHARYLAND ISD BOND ELECTION

On Feb. 11, Sharyland ISD trustees voted to call for $35 million bond election for May 1, which will address aging facilities, such as but not limited to, additions and renovations for Sharyland High School and John H. Shary Elementary.

Sharyland to hold $35 million bond election

At a meeting on March 29, the bond proposal drew public support from five students, a parent and a former board trustee. Speakers at the meeting described the improvements included in the bond attempt as measures the community can’t afford to reject.

Sharyland bond issue draws some support

SHARYLAND ISD RACES

In addition to the bond elections, voters in Sharyland ISD will also see two new names and one familiar one on their ballot in May.

Three names on the ballot for May Sharyland ISD election

All of the candidates are in favor of the bond package, although each has a different skill set they say will make them a good trustee and a different list of priorities they hope to pursue on the board.

Learn about each candidate below:

Sharyland school board candidates talk issues

As Hidalgo County’s only other school board election this cycle (McAllen ISD being the other one), here’s how the Place 4 candidates campaign is going financially:

Incumbent out-earning challenger in Sharyland race

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR