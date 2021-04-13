Edinburg police chief placed on administrative leave

EDINBURG — The city confirmed Tuesday that police chief Cesar Torres was placed on administrative leave Monday.

“But as previously mentioned the city of Edinburg does not comment on personnel matters,” city spokesperson Ashly Custer said in a statement Tuesday.

While the reason for administrative leave is unclear, the decision follows a ruling by a neutral arbitrator, who heard five days of testimony in December, that Torres retaliated against two police officers for union activity.

The two officers were members of the Edinburg United Police Officers Association, which sued the city of Edinburg last year on behalf of those officers.

