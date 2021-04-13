City to host another COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

The City of Brownsville will host a city-led vaccination clinic starting at 9 a.m. Friday at the Texas Southmost College ITECC located at 301 Mexico Blvd

This vaccination clinic is aimed for individuals 18 years of age and above. Three thousand (3,000) Moderna first-dose vaccines will be made available by the State of Texas.

Pre-registration is required online at btxcares.com or by calling the City of Brownsville COVID-19 Hotline at (956) 394-0012 beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The pre-registration form will close as soon as capacity is reached.

The city has partnered with State of Texas, the Brownsville Independent School District and Texas Southmost College to make the vaccination clinic possible.

No walk-ins will be allowed at the vaccination clinic. Individuals receiving a vaccine must have pre-registered and must have received a confirmation notice prior to the event with an appointment time. There will be no need to arrive early or make a line. Individuals must present a valid photo ID, wear a face mask and always remain in their vehicles. The vaccination clinic will be a drive-thru format featuring 30 lanes for vehicles and 15 vaccination stations. The public is strongly encouraged to download and complete the consent and IMMTrac forms ahead of time to expedite this process. This event will be held rain or shine.

The City urges residents to continue to wear a face mask, stay at least 6 feet apart, avoid crowds, and wash their hands frequently to protect against COVID-19. This applies even after they get vaccinated.

For more information and updates on future vaccination clinics, go to www.btxcares.com.