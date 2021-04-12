Monte Alto ISD taps Rodriguez as superintendent

The Monte Alto Independent School District Board of Trustees announced Isaac Rodriguez as the district’s next superintendent.

Rogriguez was selected as the sole finalist for the position out of a pool of more than 20 applicants in March and welcomed to the district last week.

Rosie Cobarrubias, the former superintendent, retired earlier this year.

According to a news release from the district, Rodriguez is joining the district after serving as executive director of curriculum and instruction at La Feria Independent School District since 2018.

Before that he was principal of La Feria High School, where he led the campus to a Met Standard rating and earned seven out of seven distinctions.

“La Feria High School was one of 400 campuses in the state to earn all possible distinctions in the accountability ratings,” the release said.

Prior to that, Rodriguez worked at C.E. Vail Elementary in La Feria and as an employee of Harlingen CISD, San Benito CISD and Mumford ISD. He has a total of 23 years of experience in public education.

“Monte Alto is a close-knit school community which has a tradition of excellence,” Rodriguez wrote. “I am truly honored and humbled to be selected as the lone finalist for superintendent of schools for Monte Alto I.S.D. I look forward to working with the school district and community to continue to build on the strong foundation that currently exists and to use my experience and work ethic to meet the needs of the students, staff and families in the Monte Alto community. I am truly excited and look forward to being a member of the Blue Devil family!”

Rodriguez holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-Kingsville, masters degrees from Texas A&M University in College Station and the University of Texas-Pan American, and a doctoral degree from Texas A&M University in College Station. He currently serves as vice president of the La Feria Lions Club International and as a member of the poultry committee with the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show.

“We welcome Dr. Isaac Rodriguez to the Blue Devil Family,” Monte Alto Board President Raul Valdez wrote. “He is highly knowledgeable, has a proven track record and experience in the many facets of the education arena. Above all, he is a fervent advocate for the success of all students.”