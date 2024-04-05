Gabriela Rodriguez art exhibit to open Saturday with reception at Hinovations

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hinovations Art Gallery will exhibit the artwork of artist Gabriela Rodriguez, which will open with a reception from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 1009 Laurel Ave. in McAllen.

The event is free to the public and the community is invited to attend.

Rodriguez’s journey as an artist has been one of dedication, passion, and talent. A longtime art student, her evolution as a creator has been inspiring.

“We are immensely proud of Gabriela’s accomplishments.” said Raquel Hinojosa, director of Hinovations, and art instructor. “She has been our student since the age of five and witnessing her journey as a young artist has been incredibly fulfilling.”

Her artist statement provides the audience with a deeper understanding of the inspiration behind the small collection showcased.

Rodriguez is a Filipino-Mexican artist from the Rio Grande Valley. Due to being much younger than her older siblings, Gabriela grew up like an only child, her best friends her tub of crayons and sister’s hand-me-down Barbies. She eventually found her community on the internet as the exaggerated forms and saturated colors common among niche online artists influenced her own process.

Working primarily with digital or acrylics, Rodriguez is in love with all things weird. Spaces that should not exist and entities that should not exist in those spaces. A bangus fish with octopus arms and donuts that turn into pineapple rings. To her, Shipley’s represents transition and stasis — the morning rush’s constant flow of customers combined with the relative quietude of midnight.

The mind is surreal and rebellious, a channel for escapism. Daydreaming is the switch from reality to imagination, and the tendency to remain in fantasy to avoid the harsh reality of everyday life. Your mind belongs to you and is not limited by work life or personal responsibilities. Through her work, she challenges herself to see just how weird her imagination can get.

The artwork will remain on display through May 24. Gallery hours of operation are 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.

For more information, contact Hinojosa at (956) 309-8352. Email to [email protected] to be added to the mailing list.