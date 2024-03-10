Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Donna Historical Museum/Tourist Center thanks all participants of its 11th annual art contest, and announces this year’s results of the Chisholm Trail Art Contest 2024.

Students from Donna ISD schools enter the contest following certain rules and timelines with the art submitted for judging.

Middle school winners are Johanna Hernandez, W.A. Todd Middle School, first place; Hillary Marroquin, W. A. Todd Middle School, second place; and Samantha I. Olvera, Veterans Middle School, third place.

High school winners at Donna High are Alexis Duron, first place; Rosa Briones, second place; and Pablo Longoria, third place. Honorable mention was awarded to Jovanna Hernandez and Valeria Jimenez, W.A. Todd; Melody Villatoro and Alexandra Hernandez, Veterans Middle School; and Adrianna Chavarria, Katelyn Zuniga, Arel Robles, Alejandro Torres, Vicky A. Garcia, Joselyn Hernandez, Deyanira Lopez, Valerie Mendoza, Annette Martinez and Julyssa Tinajero, Donna High School.

The museum, DM advisory board and city of Donna finance department recognizes: Donna High art teachers Mrs. J. Martinez and Mrs. K. Garza; Mrs. A. Ramirez, W.A. Todd; and Mr. S. Silva, Veterans Middle School. Judges were E. Anderson, S. P. Garza, and A. Munoz.

The Donna Historical Museum/Tourist Center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 129 S. 8th St. in Donna.