San Sebastián Rooftop Festival set for Friday atop McAllen parking garage

Local Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz orchestra Ritmo de Candela is collaborating with Thrive Markets to present the San Sebastián Rooftop Festival, an event filled with live music, art, dancing, and local artisans.

Attendees will be immerse in the beauty of Afro-Cuban rhythms and vibrant culture from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, on the rooftop of the McAllen Parking Garage, 221 S. 15th St. in McAllen.

Admission is $5.

Rhythm Room will be opening the event with a free Salsa dance class at 7:30 PM, perfect for all skill levels.

Ritmo de Candela is an ensemble in the Rio Grande Valley, specializing in Salsa and tropical rhythms.

Xander Ortega, lead male vocalist, said this group “was born out of a genuine desire to diversify the arts in the RGV and a commitment with great music: the people’s music.”

The beauty of Latin Jazz and Afro-Cuban rhythms is found in its spirited music, capable of bringing anyone to their feet.

Sonáli, lead female vocalist, hopes to “bring happiness and excitement to the community through their music.”

Find more information about the event on Instagram or Facebook by following Ritmo de Candela, @RitmoDeCandela.