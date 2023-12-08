Blue Santa event Friday to distribute toys for Edinburg residents

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Edinburg Police Department will host its Blue Santa toy giveaway event at 6 p.m. Friday at Promenade Amphitheater, 201 W. McIntyre St. in Edinburg.

More than 4,000 toys will be distributed to Edinburg children on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The Blue Santa Toy Giveaway is not just about providing toys; it’s about creating a magical and memorable experience for our community,” said Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala. “This year, the event has grown. We are excited to have food trucks, Christmas music, carolers, and vendors join us in spreading joy and warmth this holiday season.”

Donations were collected throughout the city, with drop boxes located at Walgreens, city hall, Longoria Middle School, the police department, municipal court and the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library.

Event sponsors include the Edinburg Crimestoppers, H-E-B, Walmart and DHR Health.