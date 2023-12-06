Speer Memorial Library to host author Margarita Longoria tonight

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Speer Memorial Library will host a presentation by author Margarita Longoria of her book “Living Beyond Borders: Growing Up Mexican in America” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the library, located at 12th Street and Kika De La Garza in Mission.

The event is open to the public.

“Living Beyond Borders” is an anthology of short stories, personal essays, poetry, and comics, edited by Longoria. A celebrated group of Mexican American authors share the borders that they have crossed, the struggles that they have encountered, and the two cultures that they must continually navigate.

Raised in the Rio Grande Valley, Longoria is a lifelong bookworm, book blogger, and award-winning high school librarian in South Texas. She is the founder of Border Book Bash: Celebrating Teens and Tweens of the Rio Grande Valley, and has served on state reading committees for the Texas Library Association. Learn more about Longoria at www.margiesmustreads.com, or follow her on Instagram at @MargiesMustReads.

At the presentation, the author will have copies of her book available for sale, and will be on hand for autographs.

For more information, call (956) 580-8754, or stop by the library reference desk.

Visit Speer Memorial Library online at www.mission.lib.tx.us, or follow at www.facebook.com/speermemoriallibrary.