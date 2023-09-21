Learn about Hügelkultur at Native Plant Project meeting

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Native Plant Project will host its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Valley Nature Center, 301 S. Border St. in Weslaco.

Guest speaker will be Janet Schofield, retired math teacher and Texas Master Gardener in Hidalgo and Cameron counties, who will present “Composting with Hügelkultur.”

Schofield’s program will highlight sustainability as the issue of the current century and describe efforts made to develop Hügelkultur here in the Rio Grande Valley.

She brings specialist training in composting and plant propagation.

The public is invited. There is no charge to attend.

For more information about the Native Plant Project, visit www.nativeplantproject.org or follow on Facebook.