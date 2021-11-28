Palm Valley Animal Society is observing Giving Tuesday, a national day of giving to support local nonprofits and causes, by reaching out to the public for help maintaining its operations.

Those interested in showing their support can participate by donating online or by texting pvasgiving to 50155.

The shelter currently hosts more than 1,100 animals in its care and encourages the community to adopt or foster.

“We are one of the largest intake facilities in the state of Texas and we operate on a budget of about $5 million, and 40% of that budget comes from our municipal contracts and we rely on the community for 60% of everything we do at Palm Valley,” Julian Whitacre, Palm Valley’s development coordinator, said. “So, Giving Tuesday is a great way to get involved and to start helping out with the work that we do and help grow our programs.”

The shelter is also doing a dollar campaign to show that if it had a dollar for the amount of time that some of the animals have been in the shelter, it would have a significant amount of money to help care for those animals.

“If we had a dollar for every day that he’s been there, that’d be $255 we could put toward his care,” Whitacre said about Elizar, a dog that’s been in their care for more than 8 months. “It costs about $400 to tend for these animals.”

Another way people can get involved and help the shelter in a sustainable way is by becoming a PVAS Animal Compadre, which is a monthly donor program.

“If they can just give $5 a month that would make a huge difference for the shelter, and again we rely on those funds and we do have to fundraise the majority of our budget so that we can continue to grow,” Whitacre said.

To become a PVAS Animal Compadre, visit www.pvastx.org/monthly.

