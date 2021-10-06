Looking for a good scare or something that might send goose bumps up your arms?

The Brownsville Historical Association will hold its Shades of Haunted History Tour: Downtown Brownsville.

The tours will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and will start at the 1325 E. Washington St. The first tour will be at 6:30 p.m. and the second tour will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The first tour will be led by Dr. Tony Knopp, professor emeritus at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The second tour and will be led by Michael Rodriguez.

The cost is $10 for members of the Brownsville Historical Association and $15 for non-members.

There is a 25-person limit, be sure and register early because spots will fill up fast

To register, call (956) 541-5560.

[email protected]