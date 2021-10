Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra says his deputies shot and killed an armed man Wednesday morning after responding to a domestic dispute.

The fatal shooting happened after the sheriff’s office responded to the 8200 block of Ruben Navarro Street at 9:24 a.m. in Weslaco, Guerra said on Twitter.

“Deputies discharged their firearms to subdue the man, who is now deceased,” Guerra said.

The investigation is ongoing and other details weren’t immediately available.