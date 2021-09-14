Harlingen library to host annual Hispanic Heritage festival

The Harlingen Public Library will host its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in the library courtyard from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18.

The outdoor event will feature a ballet folkloric performance from Bravo Arts and folk music by Frank Rocha of Grupo AmeriCanto. Participants can see the work of several local craft groups, learn about local resources, and receive home craft kits and goodie bags.

The library will host additional programs in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month– Friday Afternoon Fun takes place in the Children’s Department every Friday from 3 – 4:45, with Papel Picado on Sept. 17. Poetry Night will take place on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m., with the option of attending in person or through Zoom. Then on Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m., the library will show the movie Selena.

Additionally, all ages are welcome to participate in two contests that will be available to people in the library and on the library’s social media pages and website. Participants who answer correctly will be entered into a raffle to win a prize.

For more information, visit the Harlingen Public Library at 410 ’76 Drive, call 956-216-5800, or visit https://harlingenlibrary.org. Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday 1-5 p.m.