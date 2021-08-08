Harlingen Happenings

By Mary Torres, Special to MyRGV.com

The Harlingen Story Walk Program ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lake Harlingen. The Harlingen Public Library, the South Texas Literacy Coalition, the City of Harlingen, local children’s author David Norec, and a host of local sponsors invite you to this outdoor reading experience and a free community book distribution. Don’t miss this amazing community event just in time for back to school. Other upcoming events at the library include the Frontera Quilt Guild meeting on August 9th and the RGV Master Naturalist meeting on Aug. 10. Questions? Visit the library’s website, https://harlingenlibrary.org, its Facebook page or Email the library at [email protected]

The RGV Byliners and the Harlingen Public Library invite you to Hybrid Poetry Night at the Harlingen Public Library Auditorium, 410 ’76 Dr. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. You can attend the face-to-face meeting or join via Zoom. Poetry Night has grown to be a sharing of works that are dear to the poets. Immediate feedback and sharing of thoughts and ideas follow each reading. Poetry Night was a constant throughout the trying pandemic year and is stronger now than ever before. The format consists of poets emailing their poetry to [email protected] These poems are placed in a slide show which will be shared on ZOOM or projected on a screen as the poet reads. Everyone is welcome to pop in and listen to the readings or to read their favorite poem or works of their own. The poetry must be family- friendly and be emailed at least two days before Poetry Night to be included in the slide show.

Join the Zoom Meeting at

https://zoom.us/j/91395354611?pwd=cmRxcGEydVhIRHVFeElmSlR1UWpWUT09

Meeting ID: 913 9535 4611Passcode: 744187.

For those of you who are Ancestry.com subscribers be aware that Ancestry has just updated its terms of service and privacy statement and that there are some big changes that you should be aware of. Perhaps Ancestry has sent you an email regarding the update or you’ve noticed the banner on its website that states ” Note: Your privacy is our priority. See how we have updated our Privacy and Terms & Conditions. You can learn more here.” According to Ancestry’s new updated Terms of Service dated Aug. 3, Ancestry will be able to use your photos, and anything else you’ve ever uploaded or saved to your Ancestry tree, in any way they want, for any purpose, forever, and there’s nothing you can do about it except Don’t upload anything beginning now, delete anything previously uploaded or saved during the next 28 days (before Sept. 21.) There are many issues and concerns related to this change than can be addressed here. In addition to reading Ancestry’s terms of service and privacy statement there are two excellent blogs that examine this topic in more detail and are well worth exploring. They are “DNA Explained” by Roberta Estes, https://dna-explained.com/Roberta Estes and The Legal Genealogist by Attorney, July Russell, https://www.legalgenealogist.com/2021/08/04/one-big-change-at-ancestry/

Congratulations to the Cameron County Historical Commission for receiving the Texas Historical Commission’s 2020 Distinguished Service Award! The THC gives these awards each year to recognize County Historical Commissions that demonstrate exceptional service to preserve the heritage of Texas. On July 6, Cameron County Judge, Eddie Trevino and Commissioners Joey Lopez, Sofia C. Benavidez, David A. Garza, and Gus Ruiz, presented the THC’s Distinguished Service Award to former chair, Mary Torres and chairman Wilson Bourgeois. The Cameron Historical Commission has received this award consecutively since 2003 and sits in the top 4% within Texas for its efforts to preserve, educate, and promote the history of Cameron County.