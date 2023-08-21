The 2023 high school football season kicks off with a bang in South Texas, as No. 2 San Benito hosts No. 6 Brownsville Veterans in the RGVSports.com Game of the Week.

The matchup between the Greyhounds and Chargers is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Bobby Morrow Stadium in San Benito.

The highly anticipated contest pits a pair of smashmouth offenses against one another, as each relied heavily on the run last season.

The Greyhounds, who averaged 308.2 yards per game on the ground last season, are led into battle by arguably the best running back in the RGV in senior Fabian Garcia. The three-year starter is coming off a 2,230-yard, 29-touchdown season.

Brownsville Veterans fielded the Valley’s top rushing attack last year, averaging 382.8 yards per game behind a pair of 1,000-yard rushers. Both those guys are gone to graduation, but juniors Storm Montoya and Eroz Pineda are ready to carry the torch.

Both programs are coming off dominant seasons a year ago, going a combined 21-5 en route to a three-round playoff run by each squad.

The Chargers will look to flip the script on last year’s result between the teams, when the Greyhounds took home a hard-fought 17-3 victory over Brownsville Veterans behind a 170-yard, two-touchdown performance by Garcia.