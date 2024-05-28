Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This page will be updated throughout the course of election night with unofficial results of competitive races from multiple sources. Results are not official until canvassed. Make sure to check back here periodically.

HIDALGO COUNTY

District Judge, 332nd Judicial District – Democratic Party

Abiel Flores: 9,192

Juan Ramon Alvarez: 10,330

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1 – Democratic Party

Sonia “Dr.” Treviño: 3,919

Ramon Segovia: 3,655

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4, Place 1 – Democratic Party

Charlie Espinoza: 2,755

Rodolfo “Rudy” Zamorano Jr.: 2,053

CAMERON COUNTY

Texas House of Representatives District 37 – Democratic Party

Jonathan Gracia: 2,473

Ruben Cortez Jr.: 1,233

Cameron County Sheriff – Democratic Party

Eric Garza: 4,395

Manuel “Manny” Trevino: 5,415

Cameron County Tax-Assessor Collector – Democratic Party

Antonio “Tony” Yzaguirre: 4,663

Eddie Garcia: 5,064