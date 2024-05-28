|
This page will be updated throughout the course of election night with unofficial results of competitive races from multiple sources. Results are not official until canvassed. Make sure to check back here periodically.
HIDALGO COUNTY
District Judge, 332nd Judicial District – Democratic Party
Abiel Flores: 9,192
Juan Ramon Alvarez: 10,330
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3, Place 1 – Democratic Party
Sonia “Dr.” Treviño: 3,919
Ramon Segovia: 3,655
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4, Place 1 – Democratic Party
Charlie Espinoza: 2,755
Rodolfo “Rudy” Zamorano Jr.: 2,053
CAMERON COUNTY
Texas House of Representatives District 37 – Democratic Party
Jonathan Gracia: 2,473
Ruben Cortez Jr.: 1,233
Cameron County Sheriff – Democratic Party
Eric Garza: 4,395
Manuel “Manny” Trevino: 5,415
Cameron County Tax-Assessor Collector – Democratic Party
Antonio “Tony” Yzaguirre: 4,663
Eddie Garcia: 5,064