Hidalgo County Auditor Arcy Duran dies after battle with ALS

Hidalgo County Auditor Arcy Duran passed away early Saturday morning in her home due to natural causes, according to the county.

Duran was diagnosed several years ago with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, the county release stated.

“I have known Darcy for many years, and I have always admired her hard work, determination and professionalism,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a press release. “She will be truly missed.”

Duran spent most of her career at Hidalgo County having been employed for over 26 years and has served as an auditor for the past four years.

She was a lifelong resident of Hidalgo County, a certified public accountant and earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees from The University of Texas-Pan American.

Funeral details are still pending.