Woman detained after man struck and killed near Edinburg 

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has detained a woman who they say hit and killed a man with her vehicle Friday morning near Edinburg.

Authorities said on Facebook that deputies responded to the 1700 block of Clay Drive in rural Edinburg after a 9-1-1 call at 8:44 a.m. reported a man being struck by a black Chevrolet Camaro driven by the woman.

“Deputies observed the body of a lifeless male on the ground with apparent injuries,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “A female has been detained for investigation, a black Camaro with heavy front end damage was also recovered at location.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact the agency at (956) 383-8114.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call crime stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or can submit a tip anonymously through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.

Neither the woman or the man were identified.

However, the sheriff’s office said it would provide more information as it becomes available.