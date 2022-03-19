Former McAllen soccer coach gets 17 years for sexually exploiting child

A former McAllen youth league soccer coach is going to prison for nearly 18 years after being convicted of sexual exploitation of children.

Oscar Hinojosa, who pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, received a sentence of 17 years and six months in prison Friday.

During sentencing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said the court heard a victim impact statement regarding the child involved.

“In handing down the prison terms, the court noted the soccer coach was in a position of trust which he abused by grooming the child as well as her mother,” a news release stated.

The crime occurred from March 2020 through June 2021 as Hinojosa communicated and cultivated a relationship with the 15-year-old victim, according to the news release.

“Over time, Hinojosa told her he loved her and expressed his sexual desire for her. During their communications, Hinojosa instructed the minor victim to send a sexually explicit photo of her genitalia in a specific pose,” the release stated. “She ultimately did as requested on this occasion and others.”

Federal prosecutors say Hinojosa also tried to groom another girl he coached.

“While he was unsuccessful, he expressed his love for her as well,” the release stated.

The Mission Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

In a statement, Shane Folden, special agent in charge of HSI in San Antonio said a dangerous predator has been removed from the community.

“With this sentencing, we have removed a dangerous child predator from the community and sent a message that we are committed to aggressively pursuing anyone who seeks to exploit children,” Folden said. “We will continue to dedicate our law enforcement resources to identify and bring to justice predators who traumatize and victimize children.”

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative launched in 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child exploitation and abuse.

Following his sentence, Hinojosa will serve a decade of supervised release and will have to comply with numerous requirements, including restricted access to children and the internet.

He will be ordered to register as a sex offender.