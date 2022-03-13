Paul R. Rodriguez seeks another term on STC board

The current seat for District 3 South Texas College trustee announced their bid for reelection last Friday in a news release.

Paul R. Rodriguez was first elected to the seat after STC trustee Mike Allen passed away in 2012.

“It has been my distinct privilege to support and promote the efforts of South Texas College,” Rodriguez said in the press release. “The STC faculty, administration, and staff have provided our students, and our communities, with a myriad of educational and career options, ranging from remedial education and GED attainment to dual credit enrollment and baccalaureate degrees.”

The Pharr native was elected last year to serve on the board of directors for the Community College Association of Texas Trustees and serves as treasurer of the Latino Association of Community College Trustees.

Rodriguez has also served as chairman of the STC Presidential Search Committee following Shirley Reed’s retirement, who served as president for 26 years and was the college’s founding president, and has served as secretary and chair of the STC Board.

During his tenure, STC grew tremendously and now offers over 125 associate degrees and certificate programs and provides job training for companies in the Rio Grande Valley.

Rodriguez graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Arts in economics and retired in 2005 from a 30-year commercial-banking career where he served in roles such as president and CEO of national banks.

He currently serves as president and CEO of Valley Land Co., a real estate title insurance agency, and president-elect of the Texas Land Title Association.

Serving on the STC Board has allowed him to combine his economics degree and his business experience toward his dedication of education and community prosperity.

“STC is truly a catalyst for economic development and regional prosperity,” Rodriguez said. “South Texas College has successfully weathered the ‘pandemic storm’ and with your vote, I look forward to helping guide its return to ‘normal’ operations and our aggressive pursuit of the College’s mission.”