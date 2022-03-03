5 more Hidalgo Co. residents die to COVID; 525 more test positive

Hidalgo County reported five more residents died due to COVID-19 on Thursday while another 525 people tested positive.

The five deceased individuals, three of whom were not vaccinated, raised the county’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 3,814 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 525 new cases reported Thursday, 490 were confirmed cases and 35 were probable cases. The county now reports a total number of 166,056 recorded cases.

Those include 102,120 confirmed cases, 60,765 probable and 3,171 suspected.

Additionally, there were 11 new cases among school staff members and 48 new cases among students.

So far, there have been a total of 4,815 school staff members and 16,524 students who have tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the school year in August 2021.

Hospitals throughout the county are continuing to see a decrease in the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

There were a total of 140 people hospitalized due to COVID, the county reported Thursday, which included 136 adults and four pediatric patients.

Of those 140 patients, 46 of them, all adults, were receiving treatment in intensive care units.