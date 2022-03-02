McAllen native Fallek announces bid for STC board

Michael Fallek of McAllen announced Wednesday that he’s running for the District 4 seat on the South Texas College Board of Trustees.

Fallek, who unsuccessfully ran for McAllen mayor last year, is campaigning to replace STC Trustee Gary Gurwitz who has served on the board for nearly 30 years and will not seek reelection, Fallek said in the news release.

“Mr. Gurwitz is a founding member of the Board of Trustees, and I would like to thank him and congratulate him for his long and dedicated service in helping build STC into the educational powerhouse in our region that it is today,” Fallek wrote. “His are very big shoes to fill, but I am confident I can do great things as the new District 4 Trustee.”

Fallek believes education is the key to success in the South Texas region and that STC plays a key role by empowering the youth and preparing people of all ages for the workforce.

He previously served as chairman of Leadership McAllen, chairman of the McAllen Convention Center Advisory Board and executive board member of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce.

He is currently chairman of the McAllen Planning and Zoning Commission and a board member of Temple Emanuel.

The McAllen native, who graduated as salutatorian of his class at McAllen High School, received the highest honors when he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin and later earned his law degree from the Texas School of Law.

Fallek said in his campaign announcement that he helped start a number of McAllen-based businesses focused on hospitality and real estate over the past 20 years, which has helped create jobs for the people living in the area.

“I will be dedicated to ensuring STC continues to provide its valuable education and job training, and I will seek new ways to responsibly expand the College’s reach and programming,” Fallek said. “I have the business and civic background to bring new ideas to STC, and I will be a good steward of the financial investment we have all made in STC.”