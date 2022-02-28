TSTC swears in Harlingen campus police department under unified direction

HARLINGEN — The Texas State Technical College police department held its Oath of Office Reaffirmation swearing-in ceremony Thursday, February 24, at the Learning Resource Center on the Harlingen campus.

Cameron County Justice of the Peace Juanita “Janie” Jaimez swore in 13 members of the Harlingen campus police department, including two dispatchers, seven patrol officers and some TSTC police officials.

TSTC Police Chief Eduardo Patino said this event serves as a reminder that the oath is a solemn pledge.

“Our TSTC college communities across the state will be able to experience great service with utmost professionalism,” he said.

This is the second such event that has resulted from a recently reorganized TSTC police department. The first ceremony was held at the Sweetwater campus in November. The police departments at the Harlingen, Sweetwater and Waco campuses recently became a single department.

TSTC Police and Safety Commissioner Aurelio Torres remarked that the ceremony’s symbolism is a reminder to all TSTC officers of what is expected of them.

“These types of events help strengthen our TSTC team statewide,” he said. “It allows our college community to be aware of our TSTC officers’ expectations. Then they are truly appreciated by the community they serve.”

TSTC Police Sergeant Eduardo Becerra added that the department is evolving in the right direction.

“Our leadership focus is to have everyone trained in what to do,” he said. “When you have the right person in charge, it is a significant difference.”

TSTC Police Lieutenant Gloria Ruiz was proud to mention the personal reward for her going forward.

“Helping our students, giving them advice and offering inspiration makes my role fulfilling,” she said.

Amanda Posada, interim provost at TSTC’s Harlingen campus and the college’s statewide dual enrollment executive director, said that TSTC prides itself on being a community of family that stretches across the state of Texas.

“The TSTC police department is a family that is always there for each other,” she said. “This is what makes them a strong police unit.”

Patino said that all police personnel will continue to personify TSTC’s core values of excellence, accountability, service and integrity.

“This is embedded in our internal policy, and all officers will adhere to it as a unified police department,” he said.

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.