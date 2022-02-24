Bus passenger pleads guilty after carrying nearly 10 pounds of cocaine

A Hidalgo County man pleaded guilty to a federal charge Thursday after trying to smuggle nearly 10 pounds of cocaine through the Falfurrias checkpoint while traveling on a commercial bus.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery, 21-year-old Matthew Ethan Joseph Castillo admitted to knowingly trying to smuggle the cocaine past a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint last year.

“On Sept. 29, 2021, Castillo was traveling on a Tornado commercial passenger bus that entered the primary inspection area of the checkpoint near Falfurrias,” the release said. “There, a service canine alerted to a specific piece of luggage in the lower compartment of the bus. Authorities identified Castillo as the owner.”

Agents discovered two wooden tortilla presses, and each contained two bundles of cocaine. The bundles had been individually wrapped in carbon paper and coffee and sealed in plastic.

According to the release, the drugs had an estimated street value of more than $300,000.

Castillo pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos on May 31. He faces a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison. He also faces a maximum $5 million possible fine.

He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.