BROWNSVILLE — Led by Sesame Street and The Muppets puppeteer Bradley Freeman as Grand Marshal, the Brownsville Independent School District marched down Elizabeth Street Thursday afternoon as the BISD Children’s Charro Days Parade led off the lineup of parades for Charro Days 2022.

Every one of BISD’s 57 schools had a place in the parade, from floats to cheer leaders to high school marching bands, drill teams and dance teams. In all there were 124 entries in the parade.

