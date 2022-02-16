RAYMONDVILLE — The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of an inmate in the Willacy County Jail.

On Friday, officials found the man “unresponsive,” the department reported on its Facebook page.

Officials administered cardio pulmonary resuscitation until Emergency Medical Services paramedics arrived to take over.

An ambulance took the man to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Texas Rangers were contacted and are currently investigating the in-custody death, Texas Commission on Jail Standards were also notified of this event,” Sheriff Joe Salazar stated.

Officials were withholding the man’s identity, adding “more details will be made available soon.”

Salazar declined to disclose further information.