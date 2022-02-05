Flyers for the city of Edinburg’s 40th annual David Chavana 10K noted the run would start at 8:30 a.m. “rain or shine,” and though the flyer didn’t account for frigid cold, the weather didn’t deter hundreds of attendees.

Runners and walkers in knit caps and sweatshirts lined up outside the Edinburg Sports and Wellness Center for the start of the trek, heading south to finish at Richard Flores Stadium.

The sun poked out as the morning progressed, and the day turned pleasant.

“You know, the weather was cool this morning, but the runners were out,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said. “Very well organized event, safe, and it looks like everybody had a good time.”

Garza said the Chavana 10K has become a winter staple for the city.

“For us in Edinburg it’s a tradition, because it kicks off healthy living, being active for the year,” he said. “And it’s a good way to bring people together, it’s a family event.”

Healthy living is a priority for the city, Garza said, citing other municipal projects like the Active Edinburg Initiative, other walks and runs on the horizon, and sidewalk trail expansions in town.

Online studies have blared that Rio Grande Valley cities are at among the most obese in the country for years, although local leaders sometimes dispute those findings and point to initiatives meant to address obesity.

Initiatives like the Chavana 10K and sidewalk expansions give residents an option and an incentive to exercise, Garza said.

“For us it’s just about providing them that opportunity,” he said. “If folks don’t have sidewalks or places where they can walk or ride their bikes, it makes it harder for our community. So we see it as a quality of life amenity, and we’re gonna look forward to expanding other areas to expand that opportunity to our residents.”

