Jubilee Academies receives $23 million grant

Field trips to SpaceX.

Summer tutoring, project-based learning and technology integration in the classrooms.

A $23 million GEAR UP grant will bring this and so much more to eight Jubilee Academies campuses across the State of Texas. Those campuses include Jubilee Harlingen and Brownsville.

GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) is a federal grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

“It’s a seven-year federal initiative state grant that is designed to increase early college awareness, readiness and success for K through seventh grade students,” said Martha Pina, GEAR UP site coordinator for Jubilee Harlingen.

“This money is really important for students,” Pina said. “There are so many reasons why but the first one is it is for seven years.”

Why is that so important?

Because that means GEAR UP programs will follow this cohort of eight grade levels for seven years. The students will be exposed to numerous activities to enhance their college, career and military readiness, Pina said.

“The initiatives that we will be doing are for example we are going to be working after school, some summer tutoring, we are going to have technology integration within the classrooms,” she said. “We are going to have college workshops and visits. We’re really trying to focus on a lot of STEM-based along with project-based learning.”

Students are excited about the prospects.

“This week I actually went to every K through seventh grade classroom and I spoke to the kids about the grant,” Pina said. “They’re aware now that they are GEAR UP students. They are aware that as they get older they will continue to have opportunities. And they are really excited.”

Jubilee Harlingen will have an official “kickoff” for the new initiative later this month.

“We are having our kickoff in which we are having our students, our parents, and our staff,” Pina said. “We’re inviting the community also to come and learn about this grant. If it fits the needs of their children, then we definitely want them to be a part of the Jubilee family.”

The kickoff will take place Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the campus at 123 S. Palm Ct. Dr.

For more information, call the campus at 956-708-2030.