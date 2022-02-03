Brownsville approves hotel funding; Operator proposes Hilton Garden Inn

The Brownsville City Commission on Feb. 1 voted in favor of a funding agreement for a new full-service hotel and conference center to be located on West Morrison Road.

The operator, Pineapple RE Holdings LP, has proposed a five-story Hilton Garden Inn on five acres with at least 150 guest rooms.

The funding agreement approved by the commission calls for the city to reimburse Pineapple RE for the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) the hotel pays over the next 10 years, not to exceed $4 million.

The city collects a portion of state HOT tax revenue from hotel/motel bookings and vehicle rentals.

The estimated cost of the project is $27 million, with construction to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

Austin-based consultant TXP Inc. estimated the hotel would generate more than $2.1 million in property tax revenue, $268,071 in city sales tax revenue and $4.3 million in HOT revenue over 10 years. Pineapple RE anticipated the hotel will provide up to 65 jobs when fully operational.

Amenities would include a full-service restaurant and bar, a minimum of 10,000 square feet of conference, swimming pool, spa, fitness area, sundry shop and wi-fi.