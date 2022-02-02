Roma resident wins $1 million lottery prize

A Roma resident won big, claiming a $1 million lottery prize.

The resident, who opted to remain anonymous, claimed the second-tier prize of $1 million from the Texas Lottery’s Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 13, according to a news release issued by the Texas Lottery on Wednesday.

The Roma resident’s winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers that were drawn that day. Those numbers were 3, 12, 38, 53 and 58. The ticket, though, did not have the Mega Ball number, 13, which is needed to win the jackpot.

Mega Millions is played by selecting five numbers out of 70 available numbers and one Mega Ball number from a second field of 25 available numbers. In order to win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers that are drawn including the Mega Ball.

Those who match fewer than six, like the winner from Roma, can still walk away with second-tier prizes.