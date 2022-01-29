RAYMONDVILLE — As Willacy County’s COVID-19 cases soar to their highest levels in about six months, vaccination sites are opening up to help boost the Rio Grande Valley’s lowest rate.

Last week, state health officials confirmed 388 new COVID-19 cases among county residents, the highest weekly totals here since last July, Frank Torres, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said Thursday.

Across the rural county with a population of 22,000, cases began climbing in December as the omicron variant spread into the area.

“We were down to five or six (cases) a week then they started spiking in December,” Torres said. “They’ve been doubling every week.”

Vaccination, testing sites opening

In Raymondville, eight vaccination sites are open while Lyford and Lasara are also offering the COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

Meanwhile, some Raymondville sites also offer COVID-19 testing.

“There are pretty long lines in the morning,” Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzales said.

While the county’s vaccination rate of 68.29 percent stands among Texas’ highest, other Valley counties have climbed toward the top of the state’s vaccination roster, with rates of 78.46 percent or higher.

“Those people who have not gotten vaccinated by now are just playing the lottery,” Torres said.

But contracting COVID-19’s changing some residents’ minds.

“They’re hesitant until they get sick then they’re trying to get vaccinated,” Gonzales said.

Where and when

>> In Raymondville, Torres Family Pharmacy, Pharmacy Station and Raymondville Drug administer vaccinations and testing daily.

>> Mondays, Su Clinica in Raymondville and Albert’s Pantry in Lyford are administering vaccinations.

>> Tuesdays, the Willacy County Emergency Management Services office in Raymondville and the Lasara Community Resource Center are administering vaccinations.

>> Wednesdays, Raymondville High School and Smith Family Clinic in Raymondville are administering vaccinations.

>> Thursdays, Raymondville High School and the Texas Department of State Health Services in Raymondville are administering vaccinations.

>> Fridays, the Neighborhood Doctor in Raymondville is administering vaccinations and testing.