The Mr. Amigo Association on Thursday revealed actress and singer Bianca Marroquin as Mr. Amigo 2022 at an official announcement and poster unveiling ceremony in front of the Mexican Consulate inside the Texas Southmost College ITECC Center on Mexico Boulevard in Brownsville.

Marroquin was born in Monterrey, Mexico and was raised between Matamoros and Brownsville. She attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy before beginning her artistic career in Mexico City, her aunt, Delia Weaver said.

“Bianca is a very humble person, she’s doing what she loves to do, and she’s coming home with a lot of pride and to participate (in Charro Days) with all her heart and soul,” Weaver said following the reveal ceremony. “We’re just very proud of her and all her accomplishments.”

In a video recorded for the ceremony, Marroquin said she can’t wait.

“Hello, Brownsville,” she says in the video, all bundled up against the New York City cold. “I am very excited to have been invited to be Mr. Amigo 2022. Having been raised in Brownsville and having experienced the magic of Charro Days makes it more exciting and more and more thrilling for me. I can’t wait to get out of the cold and come home to the warmth of my people.”

She repeated the message in Spanish, adding, “Nos vemos pronto,” at the end, meaning we’ll be seeing each other soon.

Marroquin started her artistic career in Mexico City in the Disney productions of “Beauty and the Beast,” “Real Phantom of the Opera,” “Vagina Monologues,” and “Chicago.” She received five awards from the Mexican Critics Association including New Revelation and Best Actress.

In 2002 Marroquin crossed over from Mexico to Broadway, making her debut in “Roxie Heart” and becoming the first Mexican woman to cross over from Mexico to Broadway productions. After officially moving to New York, she originated the role of Carmen in “The Pajama Game.”

Marroquin transitioned to television as the judge on Univision’s highly rated dance reality show “Mira Quien Baila.” She also starred in Televisa’s soap opera “Esperanza del Corazon” as Angela and several seasons of the reality competition “Pequenos Gigantes” as a judge in the dance department.

She also portrayed Anita in Carnegie Hall’s “West Side Story.”

Mr. Amigo President Juan Chapa said Marroquin’s selection as Mr Amigo 2022 represents the essence of the award, which is given “to promote the international friendship and goodwill that has long existed between the United States of America and the Republic of Mexico.”

“I think we hit it out of the park, if I do say so myself, because she’s someone who has reached the highest level of her career. She sings, she dances, and she’s moving into television and film,” Chapa said. “She represents Brownsville on so many different levels. It’s great that she feels honored to come back home and share her experiences with us. It’s unique having somebody from this area becoming Mr. Amigo.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez had similar observations.

“To have a Mr. Amigo who went to school in Brownsville and is now representing our community on both sides of the border … is an honor and represents the best of our area and our community,” he said.