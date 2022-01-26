457 people in Hidalgo County hospitals with COVID; 7 more die

Seven deaths, 457 people hospitalized and 385 more cases make up the new COVID-19 activity reported in Hidalgo County Wednesday.

In a news release, the county confirmed the coronavirus-related deaths of six men and one woman ranging in age from their 20s, 50s, 60s and 70s, and who hailed from Edinburg, Mercedes, Mission, Pharr and San Juan, as well as one whose location was undisclosed.

They were all unvaccinated.

Wednesday’s new cases include 184 confirmed and 201 probable cases, raising the overall tally in the county to 129,785, of which 74,461 have been confirmed, 52,118 were probable and 3,206 were suspected.

There were 782 more students who tested positive for COVID-19 as well as 297 school staff members, adding to a total that’s now at 10,049 students and 2,858 school employees in the county since the start of the school year in August 2021.

People in their 20s made up the majority of new cases with 94, and there were 91 cases composed of people 19 years old or younger.

Of the 457 people in local hospitals with the virus, 62 are pediatric patients. There are also 92 patients currently in intensive care units, three are children.

There have been 593 more people released from isolation, and there are 397 net active cases as of Wednesday.