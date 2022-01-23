Man’s body found with gunshot wounds on farm near San Juan

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred in the wee hours of Sunday morning near San Juan.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said on Twitter that deputies responded at a “man down” call at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday at a farm located in the 400 block of East Military Highway.

According to the sheriff, a man displaying gunshot wounds was found dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been revealed.

The sheriff’s major crimes investigators are interviewing witnesses as the investigation remains ongoing.

