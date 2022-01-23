3 arrests made in Pharr homicide stemming from ‘family situation’

Pharr police have arrested three individuals tied to the death of a 42-year-old man in an incident they say erupted from “a family situation.”

The body of Gabriel Quintanilla was discovered in an open field near McColl and Whalen roads in McAllen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Quintanilla appeared to have sustained “severe blunt force trauma to his head,” Pharr police said in a news release.

Although the body was found in McAllen, authorities in Pharr say the investigation later revealed Quintanilla may have been assaulted in Pharr.

McAllen police detectives notified the Pharr Police Department of the incident at 8 a.m. Friday, according to the release.

“This incident stems from a family situation where the suspects and deceased were known to each other,” the release stated, which went on to state that authorities were also searching for information on a red Dodge Charger “possibly involved in this incident.”

On Sunday, Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey said via text message that Alexandro Treviño, 18, and Christian Santos, 17, are two of the three individuals who have been arrested in the case. A third person who has not yet been identified has also been arrested.

All three will be arraigned at 3 p.m. Sunday.