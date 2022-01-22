A family in northern Hidalgo County saw their home engulfed in flames Saturday evening as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

The home is located near North Expressway 281 and Hinojosa Road. Over a dozen public safety vehicles lined the highway road around 10 p.m. while the smoke billowed from the home.

No family members were injured, according to one of the young men who lived at the house. However, a dog went missing, Cookie. A pet parrot may have died in the fire, a neighbor said.

The family huddled nearby as they watched the efforts of the first responders to extinguish hot spots around 11 p.m. Neighbors took them blankets and food to help them withstand the cold temperatures, which felt like the 40s amid a chilling drizzle.