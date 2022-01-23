BY XAVIER ALVAREZ AND MARK REAGAN | STAFF WRITERS

Pharr police have arrested two brothers tied to the brutal beating death of their stepfather, who’s accused of sexually abusing his 9-year-old daughter.

Brothers Alexandro and Christian Trevino along with Juan Eduardo Melendez, all 18, are accused of beating 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla to death Thursday.

Quintanilla had a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child, police say.

A farmer discovered Quintanilla’s body and called McAllen police, who responded to an area south of McAllen at approximately 2:41 p.m. Thursday.

Lt. Joel Morales of the McAllen Police Department said Friday that the investigation had been turned over to the Pharr Police Department.

In a news release, Pharr police say the child made an outcry at an RV park in the 1200 block of East Moore in Pharr. Police later revealed that the child is Quintanilla’s 9-year-old daughter.

“When brothers Alexandro and Christian Trevino found out, they became enraged and confronted Gabriel Quintanilla at the residence. A physical fight ensued between the three and the victim Quintanilla left location on foot,” police said.

Alexandro is charged with aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity while Christian and Melendez are charged with capital murder, aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity.

In addition, Melendez is also facing a possession of marijuana charge.

Deputy Chief Juan Gonzalez said that Alexandro is not charged with capital murder because his brother and Melendez are the ones accused of dealing the fatal blows.

Quintanilla is Alexandro and Christian’s stepfather. Both brothers have different mothers and are half siblings of the child.

Christian ran after Quintanilla and found him outside of an apartment complex down the road by Lyndon and Coyote, according to police.

“A second assault occurs there when Alexandro Trevino and a driver of a red Dodge Charger, Juan Eduardo Melendez, catch up and join the assault towards the victim,” police said.

The trio then leaves the location, change vehicles and drive back in a white Ford F-150 where they found Quintanilla alone and injured walking along Veterans Road, according to police.

“A third assault occurs and the victim is severely beaten. The victim who is still alive is placed in the bed of the truck and drove off and ended up in the McColl and Whalen Road (area) where the victim was dropped off in an open field and the suspects fled,” police say.

Investigators believe Quintanilla was beaten with brass knuckles and suffered severe head trauma before being dropped off where the farmer found him. Quintanilla was still alive at the time he was taken to the location.

At the arraignment, two unidentified women were escorted in by multiple officers, four of which stood by surrounding the women during the legal procedure.

Alexandro held his head down for the majority of the arraignment while Christian and Melendez faced the judge.

Police Chief Andy Harvey commended the department’s detectives on the arrests.

“This investigation was complex, having multiple scenes,” he said in the release. “I am proud of how our detectives were able to put the pieces together in such a short time.”

Alexandro is being held on a $1 million bond while his brother, Christian, is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Melendez is being held on a $1,502,000 million bond.

View the full police conference and arraignment here: