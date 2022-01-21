Agencies seize cash, cocaine and rifle

A multiagency operation between the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations led to the seizure of over $300,000 in cash, multiple bundles of cocaine and a rifle.

The seizures happened Thursday during multiple traffic stops in Cameron County, the DA’s Office stated in a media release.

During the initial stop, SIU investigators conducted a roadside interview of the driver and passengers that yielded several inconsistencies, the media release stated.

CCDA SIU K-9 Deni was deployed to search the vehicle with permission from the driver, K-9 Deni alerted to the odor of contraband, revealing U.S. currency hidden within the vehicle.

Later in the day, SIU investigators conducted searches on multiple other vehicles which led to the discovery of more cash, in addition to bundles of cocaine and one rifle.

In total, the agencies seized about 66 kilograms or 145 pounds of cocaine, $300,000 in U.S. currency, and one rifle. Four individuals were arrested and are currently pending arraignment.